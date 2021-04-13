Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on US 321 near Watauga Point

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic problems on US 321 in Carter County.

One lane of the highway is currently closed at Little Stony Road, just east of the Watauga Point Recreation Area.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to EMA Director Billy Harrell.

Harrell says about 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the tractor-trailer but crews kept it from reaching a nearby creek.

It is unclear how long the road will remain closed.