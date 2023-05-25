HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists can expect delays in Hawkins County due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map, the crash is causing delays near the 1100 Block on Highway 113.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) report stated the truck was traveling south on Highway 113 just before 6:30 a.m. when it left the roadway on the right and rolled onto its side before coming to a rest.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash and wearing a seatbelt, according to THP.