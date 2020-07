(WJHL) – According to the Kingsport Police Department, Interstate 26 westbound as it exits into the State of Virginia, is closed.

The closure, Public Information Officer for the Kingsport Police Department Tom Patton said, is due to an overturned beer truck.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is en route to the scene and should be setting up detours and issuing traffic advisories, Patton said.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.