An oversized load that traveled through the region Monday was bound for Eastman Chemical Company, the company confirmed. (Photo: Mark Nagi/TDOT)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company officials confirmed that an oversized load that was escorted from Knoxville to Kingsport on Monday was bound for the company’s Kingsport plant.

Another escorted transport is expected to make its way through the area on Wednesday.

Eastman said the oversized loads are equipment that will be installed as part of its new acetylated wood manufacturing facility, a joint venture between Eastman and Accsys. The facility is expected to be completed next year.

(Photo: Mark Nagi/TDOT)

The second transport is expected to travel from Knoxville to Kingsport between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday and will impact traffic along several routes, according to TDOT.

The oversized loads are 20 feet wide, 228 feet long, and weigh nearly 250 tons, according to TDOT.