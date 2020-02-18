Oversized boiler transport to impact traffic in Kingsport, Mount Carmel next Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Traffic in the Kingsport and Mount Carmel areas may be impacted by the transport of a large industrial boiler to the Holston Army Ammunition Plant next week.

According to BAE Systems, the oversized boiler will be delivered to the plant on Monday morning, resulting in temporary road closures and traffic congestion on eastbound 11W in Mount Carmel and Kingsport.

BAE Systems says the boiler will be delivered on a 230-foot-long, 20-foot-wide dual-haul transport truck.

This will be the first of four boilers delivered to HAAP in the near future. They will be used in a new gas-fired steam facility that will replace the plant’s existing coal-fired plant.

The remaining boilers are scheduled to be delivered on March 9, March 23, and April 6, but those dates are subject to change according to BAE.