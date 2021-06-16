Overnight work begins on Newfound Gap Road in Great Smoky Mountian National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has begun nighttime work on an 8-mile section of Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap.

This is a part of a paving project that began in February and should be complete by November 30, 2021. Daytime work will resume on August 16 to allow for heavy summer traffic. The closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car will lead traffic through work zones. To stay up to date on road closures follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road should expect nighttime delays when traveling through the area. Lane closures are permitted from 7:00 p.m. on Sundays through 7:00 a.m. on Fridays.

In addition to lane closures, some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed. No closures will take plan on the weekend or holidays. For more information about road conditions, visit the park website here.