SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstates 26 and 81 left one dead and multiple lanes closed Saturday morning, the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) says.

According to a press release from the KPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-26 W around 3:50 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived near the intersection of I-26 and I-81, officers say they found a crashed 2014 Ram 1500 truck.

The driver of the truck, Dennis D. Turbyfill, 50, reportedly died in the crash. Passenger Carol B. Hormuth, 44, sustained “non-life threatening injuries.” Both are listed as residents of Johnson City.

The Kingsport PD Traffic Unit was then called to the scene to determine the causes of the crash. After a preliminary investigation it was determined that while navigating exit 57A onto I-26W, the truck drove off of the left side of the ramp and entered a grassy area.

Once off the road, the vehicle reportedly began to spin before reaching the shoulder of Interstate 26. When it reached the shoulder, investigators say the vehicle flipped across the eastbound lanes, crossed the median and stopped in the Westbound lanes.

Investigators are working to determine why the truck left the ramp, and the release says officers on-scene kept multiple I-26W lanes closed as they examined evidence. The investigation remains “open and active,” according to the release.