SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire in the Bloominglade community is under investigation as of Monday morning.

According to the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD), fire crews were called to the fire in the 200 block of Crystal View St. around 11:23 p.m. Sunday. The BVFD told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found a single-family residence burning.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The BVFD stated that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire, and no further information will be released.

The Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire as well to assist.