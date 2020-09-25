Overmountain Victory Trail Association recreating historic march

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association are recreating a historic march from Abingdon, Virginia to King’s Mountain, South Carolina.

The original march, which took place in 1780, was a daring attempt by local farmers and settlers to secure their independence by stopping the British Army from moving west.

Every year, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association traces the footsteps of the original march.

Members completed the first leg of the march on Thursday. On Friday, they will cross the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals en route to King’s Mountain.

Historians say the march helped turn the tide of the Revolutionary War.