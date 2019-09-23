Overmountain Men celebrated at historical program in Elizabethon

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – History came alive this weekend in Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, as those gathered commemorated the gathering of the Overmountian Men.

The Overmountain Men were the militia that gathered there in 1780 in response to a British threat, leading to the Battle of King’s Mountain.

“This kinda kicks off the event, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association also travels the route of the Overmountain Men and tells the story along the way and that culminates on October 7th at Kings Mountain with a big ceremony down there,” said museum curatorial assistant Chad Bogard.

Events are expected to take place throughout the rest of the week to remember the Overmountain Men.

The Watauga River crossing will take members of the victory trail association across the Watauga River on Wednesday.