Overheated battery leads to fire at Lebanon home

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(Photo: Russell County EMA)

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency officials say an overheated battery is to blame for a fire that caused major damage to a home.

According to the Russell County Emergency Management Agency, firefighters responded to Gay Avenue around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The EMA says a rechargeable lithium battery pack for a drill overheated and started the fire.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, The Christian Center, and EMA are helping the residents.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department, Lebanon Lifesaving Crew, Lebanon Police Department, Russell County Animal Control, and Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

