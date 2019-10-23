Overdose call leads to drugs, stolen car in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were arrested after authorities found a stolen car and drugs at a Kingsport residence.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose call Sunday on Wedgewood Road in Kingsport.

At the home, deputies found Patricia Ann Murphy, 33, Larry Michael Palladino, 28, and another unidentified female.

Palladino had outstanding warrants for violation of conditions of community supervision and failure to appear. The sheriff’s office says when deputies attempted to arrest him, Palladino resisted and assaulted a deputy.

Deputies located $3,269.00 in cash and a key to a 2014 Lexus parked outside in Palladino’s pants pockets. While searching the Lexus, which was stolen in Elizabethton, deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, digital scales, and plastic baggies.

The sheriff’s office arrested Palladino on the outstanding warrants and also charged him with Schedule II and Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession, firearm use in association with a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, assault, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

Murphy was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of community supervision, order of attachment, failure to appear, and violation of probation.

The third female found at the residence was not charged.

Both Palladino and Murphy remain in the Sullivan County jail on $53,500 and $52,500 bonds respectively.

The cash found in Palladino’s pocket was seized and the stolen Lexus was returned to its owner.