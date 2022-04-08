JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bill that would allow ivermectin over the counter has passed in the Tennessee Senate and House and is now headed to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

The drug is originally used to treat roundworms or different parasites, but now some are using it to treat COVID-19.

The Compounding Lab in Johnson City fulfills prescriptions for both humans and animals. They sell ivermectin for people and said they’ve seen a big demand for the drug over the course of the pandemic.

“We’ve treated thousands and thousands of people, and we’ve seen people get better,” Dr. Josh Harrison with The Compounding Lab said. “We’ve seen people do well on it.”

Dr. Harrison said personally he supports the bill and believes in the science behind the medicine.

“The COVID virus is trying to replicate it, it has to bind to certain sites and there are different proteins involved but it stops that at multiple sites so you see a huge decrease in viral load,” Dr. Harrison said.

Not all medical professionals agree that the drug is effective against COVID-19, in fact, the FDA has advised against it. According to the FDA, ivermectin tablets have been approved “at very specific doses” for the treatment of some parasitic worms, as well as a topical formula for lice and certain skin conditions. However, the FDA reports that data does not suggest ivermectin is effective against COVID-19, with trials related to using it as a treatment remain ongoing.

“You know there’s science that says it works and science that says it doesn’t work,” Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) said. “There are several doctors that are very well thought of that think it’s something that can help, and there are many that say that it can’t.”

Crowe co-sponsored the over-the-counter bill, which is a move he said is for safety purposes.

“Right now we have people that are going to co-ops and tractor supply and to friends to get ivermectin to help them with pre-COVID symptoms, and some of them are getting very sick,” Crowe said.

Crowe said if the bill becomes law, you won’t just be able to grab human ivermectin off the shelf.

Crowe said you will need to go to your pharmacist and that pharmacist would have a collaborative agreement with a physician. The pharmacist will ask you about your symptoms, as well as tell you potential side effects.