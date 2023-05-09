RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Over half a million dollars are headed to the westernmost corner of the Commonwealth after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced state matches of local tourism funding for a variety of programs in 2024.

The program, run through the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), channels funds to organizations focused on bringing guests and adventurers to the state. In total, Youngkin’s office said over $3.2 million is being contributed by the Commonwealth of Virginia to match over $15.5 million pledged by winning organizations.

Grant recipients in News Channel 11’s viewing area received over $500,000 in funding from the VTC. You can find a breakdown of all projects funded by the program below:

LocalityDMO NameMarketing Program NameAmount Awarded
Bristol, Va.Discover BristolBasecamp Bristol$20,000.00
Bristol, Va.Discover BristolBristol: A Great Place to Discover$15,000.00
Bristol, Va.Birthplace of Country Music, Inc.Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion$20,000.00
Bristol, Va.Birthplace of Country Music, Inc.Where Country Music Began$14,000.00
Buchanan CountySouthern Gap Outdoor AdventureSouthern Gap Mountain Mayhem 2023$10,000.00
Buchanan CountySouthern Gap Outdoor AdventureSouthern Gap Outdoor Adventure – Choose Your Adventure!$10,000.00
Dickenson CountyTown of ClinchcoClinchco/Shifty Powers Days$1,400.00
Dickenson CountyDr Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Bluegrass FestivalDr Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Bluegrass Festival$10,000.00
Dickenson CountyTown of HaysiHaysi’s Russell Fork Autumn Fest$8,000.00
Lee CountyTown of Pennington GapAnnual Tobacco Festival Entertainment$10,000.00
NortonCity of NortonHigh Knob Outdoor Fest$5,000.00
Scott CountyTown of Gate CityGate City Tourism Website Development$7,500.00
Smyth CountySmyth County Tourism Association“Smyth County. Come See Why.” – Visual storytelling through Video$19,964.00
Smyth CountySmyth County Tourism AssociationFish Blue Ridge$19,290.00
Smyth CountyThe Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian ArtsThe Hungry Mother Arts & Crafts Festival$10,000.00
Smyth CountyBlue Ridge Discovery CenterWebsite Redesign$6,000.00
Tazewell CountyTown of BluefieldGateway to Adventure$5,000.00
Tazewell CountyTazewell County Chamber of CommerceVisit, Explore & Adventure Here$20,000.00
Washington CountyVirginia Highlands Festival74th Annual Virginia Highlands Festival$20,000.00
Washington CountyVirginia Highlands FestivalFestival Vibes Year Round$15,000.00
Washington CountyThe Crooked RoadCelebrating Music Milestones$15,000.00
Washington CountyAbingdon Convention & Visitors BureauFind Your Way to Play in Abingdon$20,000.00
Washington CountyAbingdon Convention & Visitors BureauJanuary Jams 2024$10,000.00
Washington CountyAbingdon Convention & Visitors BureauPlay Outside: Abingdon Your Base Camp$15,000.00
Washington CountyFriends of Southwest VirginiaSouthwest Virginia – Visit a Different Side of Virginia$20,000.00
Washington CountyFriends of Southwest VirginiaSouthwest Virginia Artisan Storytelling$20,000.00
Washington CountyDamascusYour Gateway to Adventure$20,000.00
Wise CountyTown of Big Stone GapBlue Highway Fest Destination$20,000.00
Wise CountyTown of Big Stone GapBlue Highway Fest Marketing$20,000.00
Wise CountySt. Paul TomorrowClinch River Days Festival$10,000.00
Wise CountyClinch River Valley InitiativeDiscover our Wild Side: Virginia is for Nature Lovers$8,435.00
Wise CountyHeart of AppalachiaStreams & String Phase 2$20,000.00
Wise CountyHeart of AppalachiaTastes & Tours of the Appalachian Backroads$20,000.00
Wythe CountyWytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau/Visit WythevilleCapital Escape Plan: Targeting the DC Region Traveler Part One$20,000.00
Wythe CountyWytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau/Visit WythevilleCapital Escape Plan: Targeting the Outdoor Traveler Part Two$20,000.00
Source: Virginia Tourism Corporation