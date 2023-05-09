RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Over half a million dollars are headed to the westernmost corner of the Commonwealth after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced state matches of local tourism funding for a variety of programs in 2024.
The program, run through the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), channels funds to organizations focused on bringing guests and adventurers to the state. In total, Youngkin’s office said over $3.2 million is being contributed by the Commonwealth of Virginia to match over $15.5 million pledged by winning organizations.
Grant recipients in News Channel 11’s viewing area received over $500,000 in funding from the VTC. You can find a breakdown of all projects funded by the program below:
|Locality
|DMO Name
|Marketing Program Name
|Amount Awarded
|Bristol, Va.
|Discover Bristol
|Basecamp Bristol
|$20,000.00
|Bristol, Va.
|Discover Bristol
|Bristol: A Great Place to Discover
|$15,000.00
|Bristol, Va.
|Birthplace of Country Music, Inc.
|Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
|$20,000.00
|Bristol, Va.
|Birthplace of Country Music, Inc.
|Where Country Music Began
|$14,000.00
|Buchanan County
|Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure
|Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem 2023
|$10,000.00
|Buchanan County
|Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure
|Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure – Choose Your Adventure!
|$10,000.00
|Dickenson County
|Town of Clinchco
|Clinchco/Shifty Powers Days
|$1,400.00
|Dickenson County
|Dr Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Bluegrass Festival
|Dr Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Bluegrass Festival
|$10,000.00
|Dickenson County
|Town of Haysi
|Haysi’s Russell Fork Autumn Fest
|$8,000.00
|Lee County
|Town of Pennington Gap
|Annual Tobacco Festival Entertainment
|$10,000.00
|Norton
|City of Norton
|High Knob Outdoor Fest
|$5,000.00
|Scott County
|Town of Gate City
|Gate City Tourism Website Development
|$7,500.00
|Smyth County
|Smyth County Tourism Association
|“Smyth County. Come See Why.” – Visual storytelling through Video
|$19,964.00
|Smyth County
|Smyth County Tourism Association
|Fish Blue Ridge
|$19,290.00
|Smyth County
|The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts
|The Hungry Mother Arts & Crafts Festival
|$10,000.00
|Smyth County
|Blue Ridge Discovery Center
|Website Redesign
|$6,000.00
|Tazewell County
|Town of Bluefield
|Gateway to Adventure
|$5,000.00
|Tazewell County
|Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce
|Visit, Explore & Adventure Here
|$20,000.00
|Washington County
|Virginia Highlands Festival
|74th Annual Virginia Highlands Festival
|$20,000.00
|Washington County
|Virginia Highlands Festival
|Festival Vibes Year Round
|$15,000.00
|Washington County
|The Crooked Road
|Celebrating Music Milestones
|$15,000.00
|Washington County
|Abingdon Convention & Visitors Bureau
|Find Your Way to Play in Abingdon
|$20,000.00
|Washington County
|Abingdon Convention & Visitors Bureau
|January Jams 2024
|$10,000.00
|Washington County
|Abingdon Convention & Visitors Bureau
|Play Outside: Abingdon Your Base Camp
|$15,000.00
|Washington County
|Friends of Southwest Virginia
|Southwest Virginia – Visit a Different Side of Virginia
|$20,000.00
|Washington County
|Friends of Southwest Virginia
|Southwest Virginia Artisan Storytelling
|$20,000.00
|Washington County
|Damascus
|Your Gateway to Adventure
|$20,000.00
|Wise County
|Town of Big Stone Gap
|Blue Highway Fest Destination
|$20,000.00
|Wise County
|Town of Big Stone Gap
|Blue Highway Fest Marketing
|$20,000.00
|Wise County
|St. Paul Tomorrow
|Clinch River Days Festival
|$10,000.00
|Wise County
|Clinch River Valley Initiative
|Discover our Wild Side: Virginia is for Nature Lovers
|$8,435.00
|Wise County
|Heart of Appalachia
|Streams & String Phase 2
|$20,000.00
|Wise County
|Heart of Appalachia
|Tastes & Tours of the Appalachian Backroads
|$20,000.00
|Wythe County
|Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau/Visit Wytheville
|Capital Escape Plan: Targeting the DC Region Traveler Part One
|$20,000.00
|Wythe County
|Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau/Visit Wytheville
|Capital Escape Plan: Targeting the Outdoor Traveler Part Two
|$20,000.00