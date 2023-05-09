RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Over half a million dollars are headed to the westernmost corner of the Commonwealth after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced state matches of local tourism funding for a variety of programs in 2024.

The program, run through the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), channels funds to organizations focused on bringing guests and adventurers to the state. In total, Youngkin’s office said over $3.2 million is being contributed by the Commonwealth of Virginia to match over $15.5 million pledged by winning organizations.

Grant recipients in News Channel 11’s viewing area received over $500,000 in funding from the VTC. You can find a breakdown of all projects funded by the program below: