JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than five hundred Science Hill seniors turned their tassels and turned a page in the next chapter of their lives as they graduated from high school Saturday morning.

“It felt great,” said Kellen Hensley, Science Hill graduate. “I mean, four years passed by, and when you come to this point, just kind of eerie looking back on it. It’s been a long time, but it came here quick at the same time.”

Science Hill graduate Kaylee Rogers told News Channel 11 that she was excited about graduating, but the moment felt bittersweet as well.

Rogers and Hensley both said they plan to attend college. Hensley will be headed to Coastal Carolina University and Rogers will be going to Savannah College of Art and Design.

Hensley plans on majoring in personal finance and hopes to play football there as he did at Science Hill.

Rogers plans on majoring in animation or sequential art.

“So, hopefully, I’ll be able to sort of tell stories through my art and that’s the goal,” said Rogers. “However route that goes, whether it’s like a storyboard artist, or making my own comic, that would be really cool too.”

As these graduates turn the page, they said they’ll never forget the high school that shaped them into the people they are today.

“Science Hill is the best school around and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Hensley.

“I love Science Hill,” said Rogers. “As much as it’s like ‘ahh school’, It’s a really good school and I’ve met so many incredible people through it. This is a very diverse population that I’ve had and such a joy getting to know so many of them. So, big spot in my heart for Science Hill.”

Almost 200 of the 563 seniors graduated with honors, according to Science Hill High School.