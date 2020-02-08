Over 40 student teams compete in local robotics competition

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Teams from all across Northeast Tennessee put their engineering skills to the test in the ‘Vex Robotics’ tournament held at Sullivan East Middle school on Saturday.

Student teams were tasked with designing, building and battling their robots.

There were over 40 teams who battled it out in competition for a chance to compete at the state level in Nashville.

“It’s great because it gives kids an opportunity to have an avenue to explore their own creativity and their own depth of knowledge for those students who aren’t necessarily athletes or musicians. it gives them that chance to have that outlet for something extra to do. these kids work hard,” said robotics coach and STEM teacher, Margaret Trent.

Officials said that the ‘Vex Robotics’ program has millions of dollars in scholarships that are available each year for students interested in pursuing careers in STEM or robotics field.