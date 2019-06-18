Over 3,000 Appalachian Power customers without power in SW Virginia, NE Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va.. (WJHL) — 3,126 Appalachian Power customers are without power as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

1,692 of customers have been without power in Washington County since 9:29 p.m. on Monday.

According to Appalachian Power’s website, the reason for the outage in Washington County is tree contact. Power is estimated to be restored by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening for that area.

Counties affected by these outages include Sullivan, Scott, Washington, Russell, Grayson, Smyth, Dickenson, Buchanan, Tazewell and Wythe.