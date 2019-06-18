LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Over 3,000 Appalachian Power customers without power in SW Virginia, NE Tennessee

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
real outages_1560868247727.png.jpg

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va.. (WJHL) — 3,126 Appalachian Power customers are without power as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

1,692 of customers have been without power in Washington County since 9:29 p.m. on Monday.

According to Appalachian Power’s website, the reason for the outage in Washington County is tree contact. Power is estimated to be restored by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening for that area.

Counties affected by these outages include Sullivan, Scott, Washington, Russell, Grayson, Smyth, Dickenson, Buchanan, Tazewell and Wythe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss