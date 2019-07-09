Over 300 bags of trash collected in Dickenson Co. in June

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — 382 bags of litter were collected by the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office Litter Control in the county during June.

According to a Facebook post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, the total weight of the litter gathered up was 9,550 pounds.

Other items that were gathered were refrigerators, furniture, stoves and similar items.

During the month of June, the DCSO Litter Control covered multiple areas across the county.

To help the Litter Control, report littering and dump sites to 276-926-1650.