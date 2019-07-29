LIVE NOW /
Over 30 arrested on drug charges after round-up “Taking Back Hancock County”

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 50 people are facing drug charges this morning after a drug round-up called “Taking Back Hancock County.”

Hancock County is northwest of Hawkins County and about an hour and a half from the Tri-Cities.

According to the sheriff’s office, 110 indictments were handed down on 45 people in the roundup.

It’s being called the largest drug round-up ever conducted in the county.

So far 31 of the 45 people have been arrested and all indictments are on drug-related charges.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is working with multiple agencies to continue to bring in the remaining 14 people.

Names have not been released at this time.

