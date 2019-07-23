Over 30 arrested in Hamblen County in “Operation Bad News” drug bust

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 30 people are now behind bars after a drug roundup in Northeast Tennessee.

Operation “Bad News” resulted in 23 state arrests and 10 federal arrests in Hamblen County.

The county’s sheriff office made the announcement on social media.

On July 20, 2019 Team HCSD Deputies began drug round up

Hamblen County deputies conducted the operation on July 20.

Deputies say almost 80% of the drug arrests were connected to meth. The 10 federal arrests were for conspiracy to distribute the drug.

The office says more arrests are expected in the coming days.