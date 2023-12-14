JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly 100 kids enjoyed a fun-filled night of food, fellowship and gifts Wednesday during Johnson City Police Department’s (JCPD) annual Shop with a Cop in what Chief Billy Church said was the department’s largest such event ever.

A grand total of $26,735 was raised this year — enough to provide gifts for more than 160 children along with food boxes and vouchers for participating families.

A total of 87 kids actually paired up with law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies. They were able to shop for siblings as well.

“We feed them, we do take them out, we have a Santa Claus, we have a Grinch,” Church said. ” So it’s something for the kids just to enjoy other than just a shopping experience.”

The night started with kids meeting their officers, eating at Wild Wing Cafe, and taking a stroll through Candy Lane Christmas at Founders Park.

Church said Shop with a Cop is an experience kids will remember for a lifetime.

“It’s all about the kids, of course, right,” Church said. “But it’s very important because a lot of times it’s the first interaction that small kids have with police officers. And so we want to show them that we care and we want to help in any way we can, and this gives a lot of kids just a great opportunity for a good Christmas.”

Law enforcement escorted the kids to the Walmart on Browns Mill Road where they got to pick out their Christmas gifts.

Other agencies, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, East Tennessee State University Police, the Tusculum Police Department and more were paired with kids.

“This is actually my first year and I plan on doing it again,” Marcus Mays, deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. “Just seeing the kids smile and all of them have fun getting to meet Santa Claus. It’s a good experience for us and them.”

89 kids got to shop with officers for themselves and for their families. 167 kids actually receive presents. Food boxes and vouchers were also given to families.

Church said the night was possible thanks to generous donors. He said officers also helped raise funds.

“I have to brag on my officers, we did the the no-shave November-December so the officers themselves were able to raise about $4,500 just on that,” Church said. “I think that funded an additional 30 kids. This is the largest shop with a cop we’ve ever had.”