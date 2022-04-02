SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bloomingdale Ruritan Club has an egg hunt on the way, and event organizers say well over 20,000 eggs will be hidden across multiple fields.

According to a statement by Bloomingdale Ruritan Club president Gary Collier, the hunt will begin on April 16th at 10 a.m. sharp outside of Ketron Elementary School.

The stockpile of eggs, which Collier said is nearing 25,000, will be split between five different fields:

Ages 3 & Under

Ages 4-6

Ages 7-9

Ages 10-12

Special Needs

Prizes supplied by local businesses will also be given out, and Collier said several have already been donated.

Collier also encouraged interested families to get to the event early, as fields tend to clear quickly despite the large number of eggs. Attendance is free to the public.