GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2,040 wreaths were laid on Thursday by ROTCs, scouts, volunteers, veteran organizations and businesses in Greeneville.

The effort is part of a much larger, national one where people take time out of their busy schedules to lay wreaths on the graves of those who have served this country.

George Collins, President of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association told News Channel 11 one of its missions is to teach young people and adults about the Wreaths Across America.

“Our association has felt strongly that the community could be engaged and be the ones who bought these individual wreaths, not to be bought just by the park,” said Collins.

For 15 years wreaths Across America has helped decorate the graves of countless service members.

“This program started very small, in Arlington Cemetery in 1992. And grown immensely, not only [in the] United States, but throughout the world 26 American cemeteries overseas, we want to honor our veterans and support our park.”

Ways to donate to the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site can be found on its website and information on how to donate for next year’s Wreaths Across America can be found here.