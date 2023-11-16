KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport has raised more than $2 million of its $3 million goal.

Mike Baker, campaign chair with the organization, told News Channel 11 that each donation, no matter how big or small, is appreciated and very much needed.

“Our campaign goal is $3 million,” Baker said. “We are at almost 2.6 right now. We are closing in on that. Obviously, we still have a ways to go and every dollar counts. I want everyone to realize no matter how big or how small your participation is very much needed and would be very, very much appreciated.”

The United Way of Greater Kingsport aims to fight for the health, education and financial stability for everyone, Baker said. “The more resources that we have, the better job we can do in meeting those needs.”

At around 86% of the 2023 goal completed, Baker said there is still more work to be done.

“There are always challenges and opportunities with the impact of inflation our community is more in need than ever before, but we are very thankful and appreciative of the spirit of generosity that we’ve seen so far in Kingsport,” Baker said. “And I feel that is going to continue from now till the end of the year.”

Donations are being accepted until the end of 2023. To donate, click here.