Update: Outages as of 11 a.m. break down as follows:

Russell – 1,973

Washington – 1,424

Smyth – 1,200

Wythe -1,032

Wise – 1,196

Dickenson – 1,280

Buchanan – 934

Tazewell – 805

Scott – 565

Sullivan – 766

Hawkins – 303

According to a press release from Appalachian Power, roughly 2000 workers are spread throughout the company’s coverage area to repair downed and damages lines.

(WJHL) – Thousands of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee residents were without electricity Saturday morning, according to Appalachian Power’s outage map.

The site, which provides real-time service data on all of the company’s coverage area, documented 78,062 outages throughout Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as of 9 a.m.

Within News Channel 11’s coverage area, several counties were affected. Below is a breakdown of reported outages as of 9 a.m.:

Russell – 2,209

Washington – 1,940

Smyth – 1,574

Wythe -1,296

Wise – 1,195

Dickenson – 1,278

Buchanan – 1,125

Tazewell – 839

Scott – 828

Sullivan – 791

Hawkins – 431

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.