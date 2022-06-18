Update: Outages as of 11 a.m. break down as follows:

  • Russell – 1,973
  • Washington – 1,424
  • Smyth – 1,200
  • Wythe -1,032
  • Wise – 1,196
  • Dickenson – 1,280
  • Buchanan – 934
  • Tazewell – 805
  • Scott – 565
  • Sullivan – 766
  • Hawkins – 303

According to a press release from Appalachian Power, roughly 2000 workers are spread throughout the company’s coverage area to repair downed and damages lines.

(WJHL) – Thousands of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee residents were without electricity Saturday morning, according to Appalachian Power’s outage map.

The site, which provides real-time service data on all of the company’s coverage area, documented 78,062 outages throughout Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as of 9 a.m.

Within News Channel 11’s coverage area, several counties were affected. Below is a breakdown of reported outages as of 9 a.m.:

  • Russell – 2,209
  • Washington – 1,940
  • Smyth – 1,574
  • Wythe -1,296
  • Wise – 1,195
  • Dickenson – 1,278
  • Buchanan – 1,125
  • Tazewell – 839
  • Scott – 828
  • Sullivan – 791
  • Hawkins – 431

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.