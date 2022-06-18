Update: Outages as of 11 a.m. break down as follows:
- Russell – 1,973
- Washington – 1,424
- Smyth – 1,200
- Wythe -1,032
- Wise – 1,196
- Dickenson – 1,280
- Buchanan – 934
- Tazewell – 805
- Scott – 565
- Sullivan – 766
- Hawkins – 303
According to a press release from Appalachian Power, roughly 2000 workers are spread throughout the company’s coverage area to repair downed and damages lines.
(WJHL) – Thousands of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee residents were without electricity Saturday morning, according to Appalachian Power’s outage map.
The site, which provides real-time service data on all of the company’s coverage area, documented 78,062 outages throughout Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as of 9 a.m.
Within News Channel 11’s coverage area, several counties were affected. Below is a breakdown of reported outages as of 9 a.m.:
- Russell – 2,209
- Washington – 1,940
- Smyth – 1,574
- Wythe -1,296
- Wise – 1,195
- Dickenson – 1,278
- Buchanan – 1,125
- Tazewell – 839
- Scott – 828
- Sullivan – 791
- Hawkins – 431
This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.