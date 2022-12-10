JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s graduating class of Fall 2022 walked across the stage on Saturday.

1,569 conferred degrees were presented to graduated students today.

Many of these students pushed through their education during the COVID pandemic. Today’s walk across the stage stands as a celebration of their accomplishments.

“It’s a very exciting yet emotional day for me,” said graduate, Haley Mullins.

Many other people feel this way too. Mullins is receiving her master’s degree in Brand and Media Strategy after six and a half years worth of education at ETSU.

“And here I am today getting my master’s in 2022, so it’s going to be a hard departure for sure,” said Mullins. “ETSU has been my home for a while now.”

Like many other students, Mullins was unable to walk for her undergraduate degree in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, so this time is extra special.

“It feels like I’m celebrating 2 degrees today since I wasn’t able to walk across the stage for graduation in 2020, so it’s an emotional day for me for sure,” said Mullins.

Graduation marks the end of a chapter, but the beginning of a new journey where these young minds can benefit their community.

Daniel LaRose II is receiving his degree in Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Science.

“It’s a major where I can help people in need,” said LaRose. “Help those who have gone through an injury or traumatic event in their lives and I can be there to help them and save the day. You know, be a hero.”

These ETSU graduates told News Channel 11 they are very blessed with the help they’ve gotten along their educational journey.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a huge accomplishment and it’s a testament to the hard work that my family, and my friends, and my supporters have done and myself as well,” said LaRose.

After graduation, Mullins is working as the Manager of Communications at Emory & Henry College. LaRose plans to continue his education with a focus in Physical Therapy.