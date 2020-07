JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A carnival opened Thursday at the Mall at Johnson City.

Mall officials told News Channel 11 the event is being hosted by a third party in the mall’s parking lot and officially opened Thursday at 3 p.m.

Photo: WJHL

The carnival will be open from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekdays and noon to 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

We’re told there is no overall admission fee but there are fees to ride individual rides.

The carnival is scheduled to end July 19.