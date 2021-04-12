Outdoor Water Park at Kingsport Aquatic Center to open May 10, season passes now on sale

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center’s Outdoor Water Park will officially open for the 2021 summer season on Monday, May 10.

According to a release from the aquatic center, season passes are on sale as of Monday, April 12.

You can purchase season passes and KAC membership by clicking here.

“The KAC is so excited to welcome back our members and guests to the Outdoor Water Park this summer,” KAC Director Kari Matheney said. “We hope our guests are happy to get back to swimming and sunbathing too.”

The water park will be open with a reduced capacity of 750 guests at a time.

Operations will be evaluated throughout the summer as KAC works with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to open safely.

“We strongly encourage guests to buy season passes to help us minimize crowding at entry points during the busy first weekends of summer,” Matheney said in the release.

KAC members and season pass holders will be able to enter the park 30 minutes before regular opening.

The water park will operate with the following hours: