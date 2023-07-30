TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) — Appalachian Power said in an update to its storm response that most customers experiencing outages will have power restored by late Sunday night, however, some areas of East Tennessee and Scott County, Virginia could wait until late Monday night.

The release said storms on Friday left 52,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric service. On Saturday, the weather caused another 17,000 to lose power across Tennessee and southwest Virginia, according to the release.

The release said heavy rainfall Sunday morning has slowed restoration efforts in the Tri-Cities area, but “most affected customers should have service restored by late Monday night.”

More information on local outages and safety tips to remember while experiencing an outage can be found on appalachianpower.com.