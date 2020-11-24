Outage Map: Power restored to most customers in Piney Flats due to transmission line issue

(WJHL)- Several viewers reached out to News Channel 11 Tuesday after more than 3,000 people were reported to be without power just before the noon hour.

According to the BrightRidge Electric Outage Map, power has been restored to almost all customers in the Piney Flats and Austin Springs area as of 12:54 p.m.

A BrightRidge spokesperson said three substations went dark Tuesday due to a transmission line issue.

As of 12:50 p.m., BrightRidge says two of the three substations are back online and troubleshooting for the problem has begun.

News Channel 11 has reached out to BrightRidge officials to find out the cause of the outage.