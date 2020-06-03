‘Our values stand for diversity, justice, unity and change”: ETSU Athletic Director issues statement amid protests

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Athletics Department has issued a statement following the death of George Floyd and the recent protests.

In a tweet on Tuesday, ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said in part, “I do not come to you with answers, but with an open heart that wants to listen to you and learn about how we can make a difference. Your ETSU Family cares about you, and our values stand for diversity, justice, unity and change.

A Message From Athletic Director Scott Carter pic.twitter.com/aPIk4uj0vK — ETSU Athletics (@ETSUAthletics) June 2, 2020

Carter said the ETSU family is heartbroken and attempting to find answers and a way forward.

Carter encouraged anyone who wanted to share their feelings to email him at athleticsdirector@etsu.edu and provided contact information for the school’s counseling center, multicultural center and others.