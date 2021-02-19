‘Our ultimate goal is for Mr. Rockley to reopen this facility’: Haven of Mercy closed amid safety concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City officials temporarily shut the doors at the Haven of Mercy amid safety concerns Friday morning.

The City’s Board of Dwelling Standards and Review said the facility had multiple building code violations and ordered the closure in January.

The city told News Channel 11 all clients at the Haven of Mercy are now out of the building.

Photo: WJHL

There was no specific confirmation on where those living at the Haven of Mercy will now reside.

Johnson City’s Director of Development Services, Preston Mitchell, said the next step is for Pastor and CEO of Haven of Mercy, Grant Rockley, to submit plans to correct the violations needed for approval.

“Our ultimate goal is for Mr. Rockley to reopen this facility. This, as it’s been stated several times over the past several weeks is, this is an organization and a facility that provides a much-needed type of shelter, and food, and other care in our community and that’s very important,” Mitchell said.

City officials have officially entered the Haven of Mercy property after being ordered to temporarily close. Follow the latest on @WJHL11 & @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/AHAdzzz2FG — Sydney Kessler WJHL (@SydneyWJHL) February 19, 2021

After the appropriate measures are taken and the changes pass city inspection, people will be allowed back into the building, according to city officials.

Photo: WJHL

In a statement, Rockley said a general contractor has been hired to guide Haven of Mercy through the process.