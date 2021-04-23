‘Our gut feeling tells us she’s not with us anymore’: Family of Allison Everetts worried after missing for almost a month

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local family is searching for a loved one who has been missing for almost a month.

23-year-old Allison Paige Everetts was last seen on March 30. According to her family, she was last seen at her parents’ home with her two younger sisters. After days of no contact from Allison, her sister, Nicole Everetts filed a missing police report with the Jonesborough Police Department.

Nicole and her mother both agreed this isn’t like Allison to disappear for this long with no contact.

“She always contacts somebody or gets on social media and contacts our grandmother or our cousins, somebody. Everything has been non-active since the 30th. Her phone was found in her apartment,” said Nicole Everetts, Allison’s older sister.

“It’s just not like her. I mean if she were anywhere, she would have access to a phone. She hasn’t had any access to a phone to do any kind of social media or call any of us, and that’s not like her. She’d only go a couple of days, maybe, and at least get a hold of her dad or her brother but it’s been a month,” said Cindy Everetts, Allison’s mother.

Nicole has been an advocate for finding her sister, even going as far as contacting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which recently announced its involvement in the investigation. She said in the 23 days her sister has been gone, she’s barely slept.

Have you seen Allison Everetts? She's missing from Jonesborough and has a known medical condition.

If you have information concerning her whereabouts, please call the Jonesborough Police Department at 423-753-1053 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. https://t.co/7kbHHSeLsQ — Leslie Earhart (@TBILeslie) April 23, 2021

“Me and my sister don’t see eye to eye, but she’s still my baby sister. I just want her home. I’m scared that if she is alive, she’s alone and scared. I don’t know,” said Nicole Everetts.

In just a week, it will mark one month since she’s been missing. According to police reports, Allison was last known to be with a man in a grey Chevy Tahoe. A tip in the case revealed she could be in Nashville.

Right now, so much is unknown in the case, but her mother said she doesn’t have a good feeling about it.

“Our gut feeling tells us that she’s not with us anymore,” said Cindy Everetts.

Allison Everett is a mother of two, a daughter and a friend. Her family desperately wants to find her safe. Her sister said she’s epileptic and suffers from a few other disorders so she is extra worried about her possibly being out there alone.

Nicole Everetts said the sooner she gets home, the better, but does worry about the amount of time that has passed so far.

TONIGHT ON @WJHL11 AT 5: Allison Everetts has been missing for 23 days… her family fears for the worst. I spoke with her sister and mother regarding the investigation: pic.twitter.com/DmCUWiQFti — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) April 23, 2021

“It took them 21 days to do anything and that’s too long,” she said.

Both Nicole and her mother feel as if foul play is involved in this case. Jonesborough police told News Channel 11 at this time, foul play has not been ruled out in relation to this case.

If you see Allison or know of her whereabouts, please contact the police or call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.