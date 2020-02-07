Otters spotted swimming in floodwaters in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some furry friends were spotted popping in and out of the water on Thursday while floodwaters rose across the Tri-Cities region.

Amanda Potter shared a video of otters swimming in the floodwaters in the Roan Creek area of Johnson County.

At least three otters can be seen popping in and out of the waters by the road while floodwaters sweep past them.

Other critters could be seen swimming in the North Fork Holston River in Church Hill Friday morning, which had risen to flood River Road.