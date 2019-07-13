Otters Eyeing Franchise’s First Trip to the Postseason

Tri-Cities enters the final game of the season trailing division leader North Carolina FC U23 by four points

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Otters are making historic strides this season, recording 19 points through 13 games.

Tri-Cities has put themselves in a good position to make the postseason for the first time in franchise history. The Otters are fourth in the division, sitting four points behind division leader North Carolina FC U23.

It won’t be an easy task for this squad, but head coach David Strickland knows what making the playoffs could mean for this team.

“We can slide into the playoffs, big game Saturday night we need the full three points. Stellar season for us, we have never been in the playoff look in the fourth year and we are really excited to be at that point,” Strickland said.

Otters center back George Stanley said this years team could make the most out of a great opportunity, unlike past seasons.

“We have always had chances to go the top and we have fallen at the final hurdle kind of thing, but we have worked really hard really impressed with everybody’s effort and everybody keeps pushing every single game, something we have not really had before,” Stanley said.

Tri-Cities forward Taylor Gray adds he wants this squad to end the season on a high note.

“The record has not really been the best, but the team has come out talented, but not produce, but hopefully we can come out in the last game of the season and just really show a good team performance and end the season on a winning record and do what’s never been done in the Tri-Cities.”

The Otters wrap up the regular season heading to Tobacco Road FC on July 13.