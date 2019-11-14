Original Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Team member recalls Apollo 12 launch on 50th anniversary

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the original members of the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Team remembers the Apollo 12 launch on November 14, 1969.

He has written a book chronicling the history of the team.

Church Hill resident Bill Killen is one of five surviving members of the original Apollo Astronaut Rescue team at the Kennedy Space Center Fire Department and has been an active member of the fire service since 1956.

“The 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 12, which as I recall was an all-Navy crew, uh Naval officers, and that was the second Apollo moon landing trip, and it was a beautiful launch and it doesn’t seem like it yesterday was 50 years that that took place.”

Following the tragic Apollo 1 fire, NASA decided to add five more men to the crew of the rescue team, creating a skilled nine-man crew.

“I can recall the excitement of the launch, we were sitting there about 1500 feet from the Saturn V rocket and the roar and the vibration; and the armored personnel carrier, it just vibrated and moved about two feet and that was quite an exciting time.”

Bill Killen shows a photograph he took of the launch from the armored personnel carrier

The Apollo Astronaut Rescue team was established on October 7, 1968.

Killen looked at his extensive collection of memorabilia and realized that he had enough material for a book.

Bill Killen goes through his extensive records, including some of the Apollo Missions

It was last year, on the 50th anniversary of the inception of the rescue team, that Killen met up with the remaining members of the rescue team and some of the widows of the deceased members, and presented copies of his book to them.

Bill Killen looks at photographs of the Apollo and Skylab missions that were published in his book

Apart from an entire room that is decorated wall-to-wall in mementos from his entire career, Killen has kept detailed records in a series of filing cabinets dating back to the 1950s.

One record Killen is particularly proud of is his membership application to the very first fire department he joined in 1956.

“At every launch, there was a special envelope that was canceled the day of the launch and this is a series of envelopes for the missions,” he said, pointing at a group of canceled envelopes in a shadow-box on his wall.

Part of his time working at the Kennedy Space Center, Killen got to meet many groups of interesting people, including all the astronauts on the Apollo and Skylab missions, celebrities and even the President of the United States.

On one wall of his personal museum, Bill Killen has a photo of the President of the United States arriving at the Kennedy Space Center, as well as a photo of astronauts boarding their ship

One of the celebrities Killen met, was Walter Kronkite, who autographed one of Killen’s collector’s item envelopes.

Members of the rescue team were all volunteers selected from the Kennedy Space Center Fire Department. It wasn’t until 1972 that a permanent team was established, on which Killen served for every mission until Apollo 17 and throughout the entire Skylab Program.

“Being a member of the Astronaut Rescue Team really was a plus in my career,” he said.

Bill Killen proudly holds a copy of his book in front of a wall of memorabilia from his time in the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Team

Killen is a fire and emergency services consultant and retired fire chief with over 60 years experience, 39 of which he served at the chief officer level.

“I saw my first firetruck at Bowling Army Airfield in 1946 when my father was a firefighter there after the war,” Killen said. “In 1956, when I turned 16, I joined the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department.”

This was only the beginning of Killen’s illustrious career.

In 1974, Killen resigned from the Kennedy Space Center to become the fire chief of the Lake Barton Fire Control District in Orange County, Florida.

In 1979, the Navy asked Killen to work for the federal government where he would become a safety specialist in Maryland. A year later, the Federal Aviation Administration appointed him the first fire chief of Dulles International Airport.

The FAA also sent Killen to Venezuela, where he helped the government organize their airport fire departments.

In August of 1985, Killen was appointed the Chief Fire Marshal of the United States Navy, as well as the Director of Fire Protection for the Navy, covering 120 Naval Fire Departments in 38 states and 22 foreign countries. He retired in 2004.

In 2005, Killen turned his attention closer to home when he became the fire chief for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport. He resigned from that position after 13 months to do consulting work.

Killen continues to be an active member of the Hawkins County EMS board.

If you would like to purchase Killen’s book detailing the history of the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue team, click here for an order form that can be mailed to him.

Killen says that the book is dedicated to the 55 men – 48 members of the Kennedy Center Fire Department, and seven members of the military’s top paramedics – who served on the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue team.

“It was a great life, it was a great opportunity,” Killen said.