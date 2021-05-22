Organizers, businesses respond to calls to move or end cruise-ins in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Last week, several businesses went ahead of Elizabethton City Council asking for a compromise on weekly cruise-ins held downtown. Organizers of the Carter County Car Club Cruise-Ins are looking to gain community support to keep the events going as is.

After the meeting, the Carter County Car Club posted to Facebook stating there were calls to move or completely end the cruise-ins in downtown Elizabethton.

The cruise-ins are held weekly from April to October and raise money for eight children’s charities in the area. The Carter County Car Club said its events raised $20,000 for those charities in 2020.

The club president said it’s important the event stays put and weekly.

Some business owners downtown said they appreciate the sales it drives for them.

Other business owners said the message was misrepresented.

Other business owners who didn’t want to go on camera because they said they received threats said, “We went to the council asking for consideration for a compromise that would benefit everyone in the community, not just car show enthusiasts.”

The Elizabethton City Council is on its yearly retreat to discuss strategic planning and did not respond to requests for comment.

“The Carter County Car Cub has been granted approval to have Cruise-in/car shows through October 31, 2021. This is an issue that will be addressed after that,” said Elizabethton Mayor Pro Temp Bill Carter.

Carter said they would address ongoing issues in the meantime and that they are still “gathering information and input from concerned citizens.”