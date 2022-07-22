ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event.
The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17.
News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances expected to make the fair a jam-packed event the entire family can enjoy.
- Monday, Sept. 12 — Two performances — one by Priscilla Block and another by Easton Corbin
- Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Clay Walker
- Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Drew Parker
- Thursday, Sept. 15 — ERNEST
- Friday, Sept. 16 — Chase Matthew
- Saturday, Sept. 17 — Presley Barker
Shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 for adults and free for children under 12 years old until Sept. 1. After that date, adult tickets go up to $15, and tickets for children under 12 are still free. Those interested can purchase a ticket here.
Reserved seating tickets are separate and are $15. Season ticket booklets are $50 until Sept. 1 and increase to $60 after that date.
Tickets go on sale July 28. For more information, click here.