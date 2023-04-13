JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced this year’s 36th Annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Food City and are touting a lineup of performers to push the show over the edge.

“We absolutely want to get better each and every year that we do this event, and the way we are going to be approaching it this year through our entertainment,” Jason Smith, a representative of PepsiCo, said. “So on the ground of Freedom Hall Civic Center here in Johnson City, we will have a three-show concert on the day of the event that will go off with George Birge, move on into Matt Stell and then it will culminate with Thompson Square.”

In addition to performers, Smith said the July 3 event will feature several upgrades from last year, including an outdoor beer garden, more food trucks and games for kids.

“On top of refreshments, on top of the entertainment, Freedom Hall is the best place to see this show,” Smith said. “However, it’s going to be visible from multiple different spots from the city.”

Thousands of fireworks are on tap for the event, and Smith said attendees can expect quite the show.

“Over the course of this nearly 20-minute fireworks display, there are literally thousands of rockets that go off during that period.”

News Channel 11 will broadcast the event live. More details regarding show schedules will be released later this year.