CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular local festival has announced it will be back in 2021.

The Rhododendron Festival is returning June 19 and 20.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

The 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival is held at Roan Mountain State Park.