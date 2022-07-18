BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — With flood cleanup well underway, organizations have made their way to Buchanan County to lend a helping hand. Samaritan’s Purse is one of them.

“Basically what we are doing is called a mud out,” explained Polly Gerwig of Samaritan’s Purse to News Channel 11. “We’re taking out all the mud and the water. We’re taking out all the damaged contents and when we get that done we’ll drake down the walls.”

A few hours of heavy rainfall has led to days and weeks of work. Samaritan’s Purse is helping those impacted by the floods free of charge.

“A lot of them don’t have flood insurance, so we can just be hands and feet and give them some assurance,” Gerwig said.

And with all the damage that has been done, there is plenty of work to do.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money to fix this,” homeowner Stanley Ward said. “I carried flood insurance for several years. I only had like $20,000 worth of flood insurance and I had over $300,000 worth of homeowners. That flood insurance was a lot higher than the homeowners was.”

Ward said his basement was under about seven feet of water during the floods.

“It destroyed everything downstairs, the drywall all the furniture. Everything we owned was gone,” she said.

Meanwhile, crews are working to clean up debris that could result in more flooding if heavy rains hit the county again.

“If it don’t get freed up, water can get in, if it rains anymore it’s going to get out in the banks again and have high water in places it don’t need to be,” said Mac Osborne, supervisor of Quality Paving.

Authorities say clearing the debris from damaged or destroyed bridges is a priority, but it could take months or even a year to finish cleaning up.