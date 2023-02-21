WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Feral cats in Wise County, Virginia received veterinary care thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Alley Cat Allies kicked off its “Feline Frenzy” initiative with the help of Homeward Trails Animal Rescue. The initiative involved caring for more than 100 cats and kittens in the county.

Photo: WJHL

The cats were spayed and neutered over the course of several days. The felines were also vaccinated, microchipped and given other forms of care.

Photo: WJHL

Alley Cat Allies covered all the costs of care and procedures for the cats. A social media post from the organization also stated that it provided 3,600 pounds of free cat food.

Sue Bell, founder of Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, spoke with News Channel 11 and said the goal of the initiative runs deep.

“We are helping to make the existing cats healthy by spaying and neutering them and vaccinating them,” Bell said. “But we are also helping prevent hundreds of thousands of kittens from being born outdoors.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After receiving care, the cats are released back into their outdoor homes.