Organization offers to help SWVA Blackjewel miners with electric, water bills

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A local organization is offering to help coal miners affected by the Blackjewel bankruptcy with their electric and water bills.
Appalachian Community Action and Development Agency (AppCAA) says it can give impacted miners and their families $200.00 in electric bill assistance and $100 in water bill assistance per month for up to six months.
The assistance is only available to Blackjewel miners in Wise, Scott, and Lee counties.
In order to apply, AppCAA says you must have:
- Social Security card for everyone in the home
- Photo ID for everyone over 18 yrs of age
- Income verification for everyone in the home
- Proof of loss of employment from Blackjewel (returned check)
- DSS benefit verification if receiving SNAP or TANF
- Copy of utility bill
Families that receive assistance also must attend financial workshops.
You can contact AppCAA in Lee, Wise, and Scott counties:
LEE COUNTY
AppCAA, Inc. 119 Hill Street Jonesville, VA 24263
Email: AppCAA, Inc.
Phone: 276-346-0054
Fax: 276-346-3391
WISE & NORTON
AppCAA, Inc./Junction Center for Independent Living
Physical Address: 1520 3rd Avenue E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24293
Email: AppCAA, Inc.
Phone: 276-524-4081
Fax: 276-524-1510
SCOTT COUNTY
AppCAA, Inc.
Physical Address: 175 Military Lane, Gate City, VA 24251
Mailing Address: PO Box 279, Gate City, VA 24251
Email: AppCAA, Inc.
Phone: 276-452-2441
Fax: 276-452-2472