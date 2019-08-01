Organization offers to help SWVA Blackjewel miners with electric, water bills

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A local organization is offering to help coal miners affected by the Blackjewel bankruptcy with their electric and water bills.

Appalachian Community Action and Development Agency (AppCAA) says it can give impacted miners and their families $200.00 in electric bill assistance and $100 in water bill assistance per month for up to six months.

The assistance is only available to Blackjewel miners in Wise, Scott, and Lee counties.

In response to the recent Blackjewel layoffs that have impacted over 400 Virginians, AppCAA is honored to announce the… Posted by Appalachian Community Action & Development Agency, Inc. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

In order to apply, AppCAA says you must have:

Social Security card for everyone in the home

Photo ID for everyone over 18 yrs of age

Income verification for everyone in the home

Proof of loss of employment from Blackjewel (returned check)

DSS benefit verification if receiving SNAP or TANF

Copy of utility bill

Families that receive assistance also must attend financial workshops.

You can contact AppCAA in Lee, Wise, and Scott counties:

LEE COUNTY

AppCAA, Inc. 119 Hill Street Jonesville, VA 24263

Email: AppCAA, Inc.

Phone: 276-346-0054

Fax: 276-346-3391

WISE & NORTON

AppCAA, Inc./Junction Center for Independent Living

Physical Address: 1520 3rd Avenue E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24293

Email: AppCAA, Inc.

Phone: 276-524-4081

Fax: 276-524-1510

SCOTT COUNTY

AppCAA, Inc.

Physical Address: 175 Military Lane, Gate City, VA 24251

Mailing Address: PO Box 279, Gate City, VA 24251

Email: AppCAA, Inc.

Phone: 276-452-2441

Fax: 276-452-2472