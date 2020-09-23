Organization continues calls for Bristol, Va. School Board chair to resign after Facebook comments

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia School Board is continuing to receive input from the community regarding alleged “racist statements” made by the chairman on Facebook.

An organization known as Community Concerned Citizens sent a letter to the school board “requesting that racist statements made by Mr. Steve Fletcher are taken seriously, and placed on the October 5, 2020 agenda.”

The letter also asks the school board to take action against the statements by clarifying the board’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as developing a series to better understand the values and concerns of the Bristol Virginia Public Schools community.

Community Concerned Citizens also asked the school board in the letter to create a diverse committee that would engage the community around student success.

The letter calls attention to the Virginia School Boards Association Code of Conduct for School Board members that states “I will refrain from using the board position for personal or partisan gain and avoid any conflict of interest or the appearance of impropriety.”

The organization called Fletcher’s comments “unacceptable” and formally asked for his resignation from the school board.

An online petition was created, calling for Fletcher’s resignation after the controversy over a political cartoon on Facebook that he had commented on.

BVPS Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in a letter on September 1 that Fletcher’s comments are not a representation of the school district.

In his own letter, Perrigan said, “Being the most diverse school division in Southwest Virginia, we understand the importance of creating an equitable environment for students of all colors, creeds, ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds.”

Perrigan declined to comment on the recent letter from the Community Concerned Citizens.

You can read the full letter from the Community Concerned Citizens organization below:

Bvps School Board Request by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd