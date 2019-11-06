Ordinance that could impact protesters at Holston Valley passes on first reading

Dani Cook addressed the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman ahead of a vote to change city code, a vote that likely would impact a protest area outside Holston Valley Medical Center.

WATCH LIVE: Public comment section of the Kingsport BMA meeting. Members of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman will be considering a proposal to change city code so that the city could remove temporary or permanent structures from public rights of way.Background here: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/kpd-ballad-health-seeking-charges-against-protester-at-holston-valley-medical-center/ Posted by WJHL on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- It was a long, and at times heated public comment section during the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting Tuesday night.

The room was standing room only, and people who spoke were there to oppose an ordinance that could impact protesters that have been camped outside of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport since May.

Photo: WJHL

News Channel 11 reported Tuesday that Ballad Health is seeking vandalism charges against one of those protesters.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the medical center Monday after receiving a call from Ken Harr, Ballad Health’s Chief Security Officer, in regards to damaged property.

Harr told police a 24-hour sit-in protest has been ongoing since May 2019.

According to the report, Harr told officers that protester Tara “Dani” Cook has erected tents and tarps on the grassy area along the side of West Ravine Road and the sidewalk.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior

The report stated the grass has died as a result of the tarps and tents covering parts of the area. The cost to re-sod the area was $1,300, according to the report.

MORE: KPD: Ballad Health seeking charges against protester at Holston Valley Medical Center

Cook was at Tuesday night’s BMA meeting and spoke in front of the standing room only crowd.

She and many others addressed the city’s proposal saying it “is weaponizing its ability by targeting her peaceful protest.”

Ballad protestor Dani Cook has taken the stand. pic.twitter.com/tx1zf7aFXQ — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 6, 2019

The ordinance passed on first reading, and the Kingsport BMA will vote again on the issue when it meets in two weeks.

First reading passes on a 4-2 vote. There will be another reading in two weeks. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Look for a live report at 11pm on News Channel 11.