Opportunity House warming shelter in Greeneville to remain open through Wednesday night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Opportunity House in Greeneville will remain open on Wednesday night in anticipation of freezing temperatures.

According to a post from Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management & HLS, the warming shelter will remain open since temperatures are forecasted to be in the teens and lower twenties.

Greene County Interim EMA Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that five people are sheltered at the Opportunity House as of 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Opportunity House can be found at 205 North Irish Street and can be reached by calling 423-638-4099.

The post says if the shelter reaches maximum capacity, then other shelters will open.