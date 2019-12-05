Operator of Appy League teams praises task force committed to saving Minor League teams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time, we’re hearing from the owners of three Appalachian League teams that face possible elimination by Major League Baseball.

Boyd Sports, LLC. owns or operates minor league teams including the Johnson City Cardinals, Greeneville Reds, and Elizabethton Twins.

On Wednesday, Boyd Sports praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force organized by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball from eliminating 42 minor league franchises.

In a statement, Boyd Sports president Chris Allen said “We appreciate the support and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball. We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”