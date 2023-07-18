LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Operations have resumed at a manufacturing facility in Lebanon almost one week after a pressure tank explosion resulted in the death of an Abingdon man.

A company spokesperson for Samuel Pressure Vessel Group told News Channel 11 that operations resumed Tuesday at the facility on Samuel Way.

Operations were halted after an employee was killed on July 12 when a pressure tank exploded. The employee was identified as James Payne, 51.

While operations have resumed, the company informed News Channel 11 that the investigation into Payne’s death continues.

“However, normal operating activities have not resumed in the area where the incident occurred as investigations continue,” a Samuel Pressure Vessel Group spokesperson stated.

Local authorities as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are conducting separate investigations into the incident.

“We are continuing to work with OSHA as they conduct their investigation,” the spokesperson said. “They have full access to be on-site at our facility, whenever this is required, for the duration of their investigation.”

More than 250 people are employed at the Lebanon facility, Samuel Pressure Vessel Group previously told News Channel 11.