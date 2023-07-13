LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Company representatives say work has stopped at a Lebanon, Virginia manufacturing facility after a pressure tank explosion left an employee dead.

Spokespersons for Samuel Pressure Vessel Group (SPVG) told News Channel 11 that operations at the Lebanon facility were halted as an investigation by local, state and OSHA officials continues.

The explosion at the center of each investigation occurred between 9 and 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Lebanon Police Chief Eric Deskins. Employees were testing a pressure tank when Deskins said an “air-pressurized” explosion killed James Payne, 51, of Abingdon.

SVPG officials said that each pressure vessel is tested to “industry-specific” standards before they are available for purchase, but the company cannot release specific testing procedures while the OSHA investigation is underway.

The Lebanon site located on Samuel Way employees over 250 people, representatives said, with its workforce split between multiple shifts. SPVG officials said the investigation prevented them from stating how employees were present at the time of the explosion.

When asked how frequently the site has experienced time-lost accidents or injuries or whether the company had seen similar incidents in the past, spokespersons said the company does not “feel it’s appropriate to comment on safety-related questions while an investigation is ongoing.”

Company officials provided News Channel 11 with a statement shortly after the incident, which you can find below:

Samuel, Son & Co., Limited is deeply saddened by the workplace accident that occurred earlier today at our manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Virginia. The incident involved a team member who was critically injured by a piece of equipment. Unfortunately, the team member has passed away. We are working with local officials as they investigate this matter further. Our hearts go out to the team member, their family and all team members at our site in Lebanon during this very difficult time. Samuel, Son and Co., SPVG’s parent company.

A spokesperson for the company said external support resources are available for impacted team members.