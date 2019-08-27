LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

‘Operation Sundown’ aims to shut down suspect meth dealers, suppliers

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tuesday afternoon law enforcement officials in Carter County and the District Attorney’s Office announced dozens of arrests in what they are calling ‘Operation Sundown.’

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun was at the Carter County Sheriff’s Office where authorities said they’ve set a new standard on how they will pursue drug dealers through computer use.

Pheben will have the latest details on WJHL at 5 and 6 o’clock.

You can watch the entire news conference on our Facebook page below.

LIVE: The Carter County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference regarding a recent drug investigation.

Posted by WJHL on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss